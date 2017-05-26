Rwanda: RwandAir's New Milestone Goes Beyond Pride

Photo: Sam Ngendahimana/New Times

RwandAir's Airbus 330-300 on arrival at Kigali International Airport.

editorial

Many Rwandans waking up today can't wait for 12:45p.m to clock. The time will herald a new chapter in the pages of RwandAir as the national career launches its first direct flight to London, England.

The first European destination by the airline will see the newly-acquired AirbusA330 take to the skies on a direct flight to Gatwick International Airport, London's second busiest airport.

The airline will fly to the English capital three times a week.

For Rwandan citizens as a whole, the development is a mark of confidence in the economy's performance. It is also an issue of pride as the national carrier carries the flag to the skies and across the oceans.

But beyond the general citizens, businesses in the country and in Europe are looking at the development with more expectations for their service offerings. The destination offers immense potentials to businesses across Europe and locally - the airline has indicated it will reduce freight cost for goods and services.

Besides sports, airlines are some of the greatest marketing weapons economies can have. An airline with worldwide destination is known globally as a strong trademark. RwandAir hasn't yet take the nation to that height but the stride it has made over the last few years is selling the country's remarkable transformation image since the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi to the world.

As the airline takes Rwanda places, it is growing the tourism sector. As businesses position themselves to reap from the new destination and others envisaged for the near future, Rwanda Development Board will already be in the workshops designing and positioning the tourism industry for the world to feel.

Local tourism players should be looking at increasing their service offerings as anything short of this would be a betrayal in the face of RwandAir.

The Government has invested a lot of efforts and resources in growing the national carrier to what it is today. The dreams the Government has for the airline can be seen by all citizens. At RwandAir, like in all other sectors of the country, the Government has not the slightest room for failure.

And such a determination can only be approved by end-users. In this case, businesses and tourists. Not doing enough to benefit from the opportunities the national carrier's milestones are pouring on the economy would be a betrayal of the Government's efforts and determination to see that services bring the desired rewards.