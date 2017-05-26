Rwanda: RwandAir to Take Delivery of Another New Boeing

Photo: Nadege Imbabazi/New Times

Africa's first Wi-Fi-connected Boeing 737-800NG, the pride of national carrier RwandAir, is welcomed by the fireman salute at Kigali International Airport (file photo).

RwandAir has acquired yet another Boeing 737-800 Next Generation that the national carrier hopes will boost its capacity and competitiveness.

The brand new aircraft, christened "Muhabura," is expected to depart Seattle in the US and arrive at Kigali International Airport at 4pm on Sunday, according to a statement.

The new in-flight Wi-Fi connected aircraft takes RwandAir's fleet to 12 aircraft and will enable service of new destinations in Africa such as Conakry (Guinea Bissau), Bamako (Mali), and Dakar (Senegal), among others, officials said.

The airline is counting on the modern aircraft to improve its capacity in terms of seats and competitiveness around the globe.

Boeing 737 delivers the superior reliability, fuel efficiency and high-value returns operators require in competitive market making it a perfect fit for the national carrier.

The aircraft's versatility and lower maintenance and operating costs provide a competitive edge regardless of business model or market, said

Direct flight to London set for today

Meanwhile, RwandAir is preparing to start flights to Gatwick, London's second-busiest airport, today.

The first European destination by the airline will be serviced by a new Airbus A330.

The airline will fly to the English capital three times a week. It is also scheduled to start direct flights to Guangzhou, China, later this year.

Last year, the airline acquired its first A330-200 and A330-300 Airbus planes, growing its fleet to 11 aircraft.

The national carrier also carried more than 650,000 passengers last year and projects to transport over three million in the next five years.

Earlier this year, RwandAir signed a deal with European firm, Wirecard Group, allowing passengers to book and pay for flights online.