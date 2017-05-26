Rwanda: Sagini On What to Expect At the Kigali Jazz Junction

Cece Sagini, real name Cecilia Sagini, will be performing in Kigali for the first time at the Kigali Jazz Junction this weekend.

The artiste said she is excited and looking forward to her performance. She also looks forward to dancing and interacting with her audience, and creating new relationships through music.

"I want my fans to prepare their dancing shoes, and wait for what I am about to bring for them," she says.

She describes her genre of music as a fuse of afro music with jazz and pop because she believes that a successful musician is one who sings from the soul.

"I feel the greatest artistes like Michael Jackson and Beyoncé, among others; show the power of singing from the soul to the people. It has true emotions that all humans can relate with," she says.

She first appeared on the music scene in 2012 featuring on Jimmy Gait's popular gospel track Appointment which garnered massive airplay on local TV stations and radios and also scooped Song of the Year award at the 2013 Groove Awards ceremony in Kenya.

Music runs in her blood as her late father used to sing and play the guitar during festive family events and was also a good pianist.

The 25-year-old discovered her ability to sing at a young age and began songwriting when she was only 11 years old.

In 2010, she joined a one year music programme at Sauti Academy-Penya Africa, a non-profit music label based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Thereafter, she did live concerts as well as recording in the studio, releasing her first single Sio Mwisho, then after Feel It, and her 3rd single I'm a Doer- a collaboration with a Kenyan top rapper Octopizzo.

She has since released her 4th single 9 to 5, and her latest Ensobosobo, which shows the fruitfulness of the Kisii culture in Kenya.

Besides singing, Sagini co-manages her husband's photo studio, and runs their blog Meet the Peaces, as well digital marketing.

"There is always time if you make some. For me it's always about fixing and pushing limits but I do have days that I could be overwhelmed by balancing music and other projects but such is life," she says about balancing her work.

Her hobbies include swimming, film and photography.