Rwanda: Word Has It...Bruce Melody Heads to Coke Studio Africa

Bruce Itahiwacu, popularly known as Bruce Melody, landed in Nairobi a few days ago where he will spend seven days recording music with Khaligraph Jones, a Kenyan-based recording artiste who also featured on CNN's African Voices recently.

While people all over social media platforms are excited for Rwanda to participate in this year's edition of Coke Studio Africa, some are still wondering why and how Bruce Melody was chosen.

We haven't found out how, but what's clear is that Coca-Cola Central, which is the producer of this show, selects the artistes whose music catalogue appeals to the youth, are talented, want to grow their profile beyond their home countries and are interested in both collaborating with another artiste.

Coke Studio will last for a period of 12 weeks, but Bruce will spend seven days recording and shooting music videos with Khaligraph Jones, and other music participants. All the music videos will be aired everyday across 25 countries in Africa. The show has attracted some of the big names in the world. In the past, big names like Wyclef Jean, Ne-Yo, and Trey Songz have also been guest artistes of the studio. Congratulations are in order. We wish him the best!

Anita Pendo is expecting a baby boy

After recently surprising fans with her pregnancy news, popular MC and radio presenter Anita Pendo who is said to be six months pregnant, has revealed that she is expecting a baby boy.

Shortly before she discovered that she was pregnant, Pendo is said to have introduced her rumoured boyfriend AS Kigali football player Alphonse Ndada, to her family in Eastern Province.

The pregnancy news is said to have put a pause on rumours that the two were ready to tie the knot. We are definitely keeping an eye on this one.

Miss Africa Continent cancelled

The much anticipated beauty pageant competition which was supposed to take place in Kigali has been called off, we are told.

The competition which celebrates the rare and extravagant African beauty and culture was supposed to take place in Rwanda this month, but the event was postponed to September indicating that they were organisational issues.

Just few a weeks ago, both Jolly Mutesi and the current reigning Miss Rwanda, Elsa Iradukunda, were invited but their management, Rwanda Inspiration Backup, revealed that they would not participate due to prior commitments.

It is not even the first time Rwandan beauty queens have shunned the competition. Miss Rwanda 2015 Dorianne Kundwa was invited to participate in the first edition which took place in Johannesburg, South Africa and she declined the offer. Have our queens had enough of beauty contests? Maybe, but we shall keep you posted!

Eddy Kenzo ventures into new business

If there is one thing that you can appreciate about Ugandan singer Eddy Kenzo, it is his drive. The talented BET award winner has heeded to the advice not to put all his eggs in one basket and is soon to open doors for revellers at his beach.

The star has decided to spread his investments beyond music.

We have learnt that the "Sitya Loss" singer has already acquired the land and is carrying out the initial groundwork.

According to the singer, the beach is expected to be ready by the end of the year.

Kenzo took to Instagram this week where he wrote; "We will be opening our beach before the end of this year, Inshallah".

Meanwhile, the singer will also be returning to this year's Coke Studio Africa for the second time as one of the selected Ugandan artistes.We can only wish him the best.

The Ben returns for Sheebah collabo

Singer The Ben, real name Benjamin Mugisha, has had a lucky streak since he moved to the US a few years ago. Last year alone, he had the biggest homecoming concert that any Rwandan artiste has ever had and we are told that by the time he left, his bank account was 'smiling'.

We are now told that the singer will be in South Africa where he will be joined by Uganda's Sheebah Karungi to shoot the music video for a song that they have both been working on.

The trip is being financed by Sheebah's camp in the hope of helping the songstress spread her wings past the Ugandan borders.

We cannot wait to hear this one.