Photo: Cheboite Kigen/The Nation

Nasa co-principals Raila Odinga, Kalonzo Musyoka, Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetang'ula at a political rally in Barwessa in Baringo North on May 25, 2017.

National Super Alliance presidential nominee Raila Odinga promised to bring down the cost of living and deal with Kerio Valley insecurity within three months of his administration if he wins in August.

Mr Odinga made the pledges on Thursday as the Nasa team campaigned in Baringo.

The opposition leader said the high food prices would tumble within 90 days of his administration, though he did not say how he would do it.

Mr Odinga is expected to launch his manifesto soon.

"Many Kenyans cannot afford basic needs," Mr Odinga said when he led Nasa co-principals Kalonzo Musyoka, Musalia Mudavadi, Moses Wetang'ula and Isaac Ruto deep into the valley in search of votes.

They held their first rally in Barwessa in Baringo North before heading to Marigat in Baringo South.

Area Nasa leaders said they embraced the opposition alliance "after realising the ruling Jubilee administration has not fulfilled its campaign pledges".

They said Deputy President William Ruto had promised that the Oinobmoi-Barwessa road would be tarmacked within 90 days of the Jubilee administration "but this has not been done, four years later".

In Barwessa, Nasa principals said they were best placed to pull the country out of the current food crisis.

Mr Odinga also faulted President Kenyatta for promising to make secondary education free from January, saying Jubilee was only hoodwinking voters after failing to do so in four years.

"We promise free secondary education when we get in power. Ours is not a joke," he said to applause.

Wiper Party leader and Mr Odinga's running mate Kalonzo Musyoka criticised the deployment of Kenya Defence Forces soldiers in troubled areas of the country, saying it showed the government had run out of ideas as far as security matters were concerned.

He said soldiers should be protecting the country from external enemies "not deal with tribal conflicts".

"The government aggravated insecurity in these areas by arming police reservists," said Mr Musyoka.

"Communities perceived to be aggressors will definitely arm themselves."

He said Nasa would bring warring communities to the negotiating table.

"We will bring together Pokots and Tugens. There will be no fighting in Kerio Valley when Nasa comes to power. The fighting is because of poverty," said the Wiper boss.

'THE EXPERIENCE'

"We have solutions to poverty in this region. Vote out Jubilee because its leaders do not have the experience to run a government."

Mr Mudavadi said a functioning government should never let its people die from hunger or attacks.

"We are willing to stop this. Our government will find quick solutions to food shortage, insecurity and improve our economy. Jubilee has plunged this country into unimaginable debt," he said.

Mr Ruto said Nasa was interested in developing every part of the country.

"People should be given grains and not flour. Where is the cheap flour that Jubilee has been promising?" asked the Bomet Governor.

Mr Wetang'ula told area residents who voted for Jubilee in 2013 "not to repeat the mistake".

"The government you gave your votes in 2013 is asleep. Rampant insecurity is an indictment of the government's failure to protect its people. What we have seen with this government is careless distribution of guns," he said.