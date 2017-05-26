Uganda: MPs Approve Shs 233 Billion State House Budget

Members of parliament have today passed a Shs 233 billion State House budget for the coming financial year 2017/2018.

Legislators adopted a report by parliament's Presidential Affairs Committee on the proposed budget estimates. The report was presented by the committee chairperson, Nyabushozi County MP Fred Mwesigye, in a plenary session chaired by deputy speaker Jacob Oulanyah.

According to the report, Shs 233 billion is appropriated under recurrent expenditure while development budget takes Shs 12.3 billion. Of the approved budget, Shs 18.4 billion is to fund travels abroad; another Shs 18.4 billion is to cater for inland travels while staff allowances will take Shs 17.1 billion.

At least Shs 3.4 billion is set aside for special meals and drinks while classified expenditure takes Shs 38.4 billion. The others are vehicle maintenance budgeted at Shs 7.2 billion, welfare and entertainment at Shs 4.7 billion, and miscellaneous at Shs 78 billion among others.

In what seemed to be a one-sided debate of the budget, opposition Chief Whip Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda questioned why State House is turned into the National Resistance Movement (NRM) party headquarters saying that party meetings held at State House cost Ugandans huge amounts of money.

"No wonder if you look at the budget of State House, we now have Shs 233 billion and sometimes the participants in these meetings are bad mannered. You remember in one of the meetings, they were nearly fighting. State House is supposed to be one of the most respected institutions of the state because that is the presidency.

Maybe some of these meetings, the minister can advise the occupant of State House to quickly construct the NRM headquarters so the meetings can be held there and maybe in Kyankwanzi. This country can't continue funding one political party to go to State House, which is supposed to be a public House. You eat our food, you use our water in the toilets to flush and at the end of the day you come to parliament and you request that we give State House Shs 233 billion for you to go and enjoy", Ssemujju said.

Busongola North MP, William Nzoghu questioned why the State House budget should be different from that of the Presidency. State House is funded under Vote 002 while the Office of the President is catered for under Vote 001. In the coming financial year, the later has been allocated Shs 118.9 billion.

Nzoghu noted that State House and the Presidency are more of the same and that giving them separate budgets seems wastage of money.

"The same president who sits in the Office of Presidency is the one who sits in State House. Now members of the public, Rt Hounarable speaker are not understanding the two because sometimes some meetings are held in the Office of the Presidency.

At times some meetings are held in State House and even when they are held there, the meetings are not national in nature. They are reflecting either activities or the programming of the president. Either addressing himself to the issues of his political party and I would like the minister to clarify as to why we should have two votes and why we should not merge them", Nzoghu said.

Defending the budget, state minister for Economic Monitoring Kasirivu Atooki noted that State House was not being turned into a party headquarters but that the NRM is in the process of putting up headquarters.

He also clarified that NRM party meetings held at State House are particularly funded using party money but not finances allocated to State House as a Vote.

"Constructing the headquarters takes a lot time, [NRM] is sourcing for its own money, very soon it will have it's own headquarters. Additionally, meetings which are held in State House particularly of the caucus of the NRM are actually sponsored by the NRM members of parliament. Every month every member contributes money for caucus matters. It is this money, which helps the NRM members whenever they go to meet their chairman." he said.