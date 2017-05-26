analysis

In recent days we have read a lot of press reports that banks in Tanzania are currently reeling under the burden of non-performing loans and the increasing liquidity in the economy.

According to the most recently published quarterly financial statements of the banks dated 31st March, 2017, the liquidity crunch has forced an increasing number of borrowers to fail to meet their loan obligations, forcing banks to record high default rates.

The same financial statements also paint a gloomy picture on depositsfor the period. Based on these statements, my analysis of 30 banks reveals that on average, during the last quarter, deposits have grown by a mere one per cent while non-performing loans have increased by 15 per cent for the period. Non-performing loans are loans that are either in default or near default.Take a look at the graph below:

Narrowing down to the 10 largest banks by assets, we see more of the same where they report no growth in deposits and an increase in non-performing loans of 4 per cent, further indicating that the problem cuts across all categories.

I support the viewsof some economists and others that there is a mismatch between fiscal policy and monetary policyand that there is a need for the two to be in sync. Fiscal policy is where a government uses government spending and taxation policies to influence the economy whereas monetary policy consists of actions of a central bankto influence money supply in the economy.

Recently we have seen the Bank of Tanzania (BoT) use monetary policy to increase money supply in the economy by lowering the minimum reserve rate from 10 per cent to 8 per cent and the discount rate from 16 per cent to 12 per cent. This is commendable as such expansionary monetary policy through which money supply is increased in the economy will lower unemployment, promote private sector borrowing, encourage consumer spending and generally stimulate economic growth.

But for the Central Bank'sactions to be more effective, it is advisable that the current tight fiscal policy be relaxed.Under the current policy, money is moped from the economy through increased tax collection efforts and by its encouragement of government entities to trade among themselves thus taking away money from the private sector.

While the government's tax collection drive is commendable, it is happening at a time when incomes are going down.

According to the most recent World Bank Economic Update on Tanzania which was released in April 2017, the government has delayed payments to suppliers and contractors and has slowed down spending on capital projects. In March, the Minister for Finance and Planning Dr. Philip Mpango told the Parliament that the government had spent only 35 per cent of its development budget.

Going back to non-performing loans, there is a need for the BOT to start thinking of ways it can assist banks to deal with their ballooning portfolios of bad debt which are bound to increase with the coming into effect of the International Financial Reporting Standard No. 9 (IFRS 9) on January 1st, 2018. IFRS 9 is a new standard that addresses classification and measurement of financial assets by introducing a fair value approach for certain debt instruments. The standard is likely to have a significant impact on financial institutions such as banks for it will require banks to classify certain loans as non-performing when they would otherwise not be the case.

All said, it boils down to finding the right balance between the fiscal policy and monetary policy. We have seen this by the way the US government lowered taxes and increased government spending when dealing with the financial crisis of 2008. At the time, the Federal Reserve lowered interest rates.

It is important to note the recent advice given by the World Bank in its most recent Economic Update despite a good GDP growth of approximately 7 per cent, a consistently higher growth rate is needed.

I hope that the upcoming budget for 2017/18 will address these matters positively if the government is to succeed in its industrialization and job creation objectives. These and related fiscal and monetary measures should be given due priority in the immediate future and beyond.