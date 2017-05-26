Kahama — Police have surrounded Bulyanhulu Gold Mine after Shinyanga Regional Commissioner Zainab Tellack was denied entrance to the mine.

No one is allowed in or out of the mine. Ms Tellack and her team arrived at the mine on Thursday afternoon. The RC had previously toured Buzwagi Gold Mine after reports that Acacia stopped production at its Buzwagi and Bulyanhulu gold mine.

Acacia stopped production at two mining sites on Wednesday after a report by a team, which was formed to investigate the amount of gold and copper concentrates in mineral sands was released.

President Magufuli sacked Prof Muhongo on Wednesday after a probe team he formed in April to probe the extent and type of minerals contained in mineral sands in containers in various locations in the country found out that Tanzania was being taken for a ride by multinationals and other exporters.

The President also dissolved the Tanzania Mineral Audit Agency (TMAA) board of directors as well as suspend its Chief Executive Officer.