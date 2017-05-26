Kenya: Biko Adema, Wilson K'opondo Make Team to Face Germany

Former Kenya Sevens fly-half Biko Adema is due to make a comeback for Kenya Simbas after almost a decade when the team faces Germany in a test match on Saturday at the RFUEA grounds.

Also making a return to reclaim the captaincy of the Simbas is Kenya Harlequin second row Wilson K'Opondo.

Team manager Wangila Simiyu named the trio to the team of 23 players on Thursday.

Five players Philip Ikambili, Oscar Simiyu, Bramwel Mayaka, George Nyambua, Kelvin Masai and Leo Seje will earn their maiden international capping.