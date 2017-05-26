25 May 2017

Tanzania: Young Rescuer of School Mates From Lake to Be Rewarded

By Rehema Matowo

Geita — A brave young child, Tisekwa Gamungu, who sacrificed himself to rescue nine schoolmates from drowning in Lake Victoria after the dhow they were sailing capsized, is now to be rewarded for his bravery.

After his bravery was reported by The Citizen on May 24, this year, Tisekwa, who is in Standard Five at Butwa Primary School in Geita District, has been receiving congratulatory messages from every corner of the country.

Some members of the public, who watched Dar es Salaam's Clouds TV Station's 360 programme that aired in deep the news about the brave child from the Mwananchi newspaper, have stepped forward to reward the child with cash as part of congratulations.

Speaking on the phone yesterday in the City of Dar es Salaam, one of the presenters of the programme, Babbie Kabae, said the young rescuer was yesterday expected to be flown to Dar es Salaam to receive his rewards today.

Besides that, Kabae explained that Tisekwa, who, together with one of his parents, received return air tickets, would have the opportunity of being introduced to various individuals and groups of people as part of encouraging him to be much braver and sacrifice for the benefits and interests of others.

"For his tender age, it was not an easy job for Tisekwa to rescue nine school mates from drowning; he did a commendable job, which was supposed to have been done by an adult. He deserves praise," said Kabae

