25 May 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Fallen Kenyan Peacekeepers Among 117 Honoured By UN

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Stella Cherono/Daily Nation
The Kenya Defence Force soldiers pulled out of the South Sudan peacekeeping mission arrive at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi on November 9, 2016.
By Kevin J. Kelley

Three Kenyans were among the fallen United Nations peacekeepers honoured on Wednesday in a ceremony at the world body's headquarters in New York.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres paid tribute to 117 uniformed personnel and civilians who lost their lives last year while serving under the UN flag. Included in their number were Corporals Joseph Kandie and Albert Nziu Muthui, both of whom served with the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (Unmiss), and Charles Nyawara Sidede, a civilian staff member of the UN operation in Cote d'Ivoire.

"Those we honour today died while protecting the world's most vulnerable people and supporting countries in making the difficult transition from conflict to peace," Mr Guterres declared. "They are the best of all of us, and we must always pay tribute to their sacrifice that is a demonstration of the courage and generosity that the United Nations needs to present in today's world."

MISSIONS

A total of 62 Kenyans have died in UN peacekeeping roles since independence. More than 3,500 peacekeepers in all "have given their lives to rescue other lives" in the years since the UN's founding in 1948, Mr Guterres noted.

Kenya currently contributes 259 of its citizens to seven UN peacekeeping missions around the world. Most of the Kenyan troops, police officials and military experts are assigned either to Unmiss or to the mission in Sudan's Darfur region.

The UN today deploys a total of nearly 96,000 uniformed personnel in 16 peacekeeping missions in Africa, Asia, Europe, the Middle East and the Caribbean.

"There are risks when deploying peacekeepers to a crisis area, but inaction may carry even greater risks," Mr Guterres remarked during a wreath-laying ceremony that included a moment of silence. "We are still learning hard lessons from the Rwanda genocide," the secretary-general said.

Kenya

Pangas in Hand, Kenya's Indigenous Fire Scouts Take On Forest Losses

Given the right incentives, neighbours of threatened forests decide working hard to protect the land is to their own… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.