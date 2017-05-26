Africa Day Marked As Africans' Dreams Yet to Be Realized

Photo: The New Times

Jobseekers look for job opportunities on a notice board (file photo).

Dar es Salaam — As we celebrate Africa Day, we recognize that colonialism no longer exists in Africa. However, the dreams of Africans for justice, peace and dignity are far from being realized.

The ActionAid Tanzania country Director, Mr Yaekob Metena, said this today, during the commemoration of the Africa Day.

He urged the government to make more efforts on multiple fronts to address the rampant poverty in the country. Ensuring the proper exploitation of the available natural resources can be one way of ensuring that the country is liberating itself from poverty and earns its people good standard of living.

"Despite the availability of abundant resources, Africa has remained to be a place of rampant poverty where people are unable to meet the minimum standard of life," he added.

Africa Day, which was initially known as African Freedom Day and African Liberation Day, is the annual commemoration of the foundation of the Organisation of African Unity (OAU) currently the African Union on May 25, 1963.

It is celebrated in various countries on the African continent, as well as around the world, whereby this year's theme is 'Africans Rising for Justice, Peace and Dignity'.

"The aim of this year's theme is to instigate the civil society, activists and even governments across the continent to start and continuously fight for Africa's peace, dignity and justice," said Mr Metena.

By doing so, he said it was aimed to bring attention among various development and advocacy groups across the continent that the dream of Africa for justice, peace and dignity was yet far from being realized.