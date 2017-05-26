Photo: New Zimbabwe

Opposition politicians Nelson Chamisa, Morgan Tsvangirai and Joice Mujuru (file photo).

The MDC-T Thursday said no part of the country should be inaccessible to opposition parties as Zimbabwe gears towards next year's elections.

This was in reaction to Zanu PF MP for Uzumba Maramba Pfungwe (UMP) Simbaneuta Mudarikwa who declared earlier in the week that there was no space for the opposition in his area and that the ruling party was guaranteed of getting 80 000 votes in this particular constituency in the 2018 harmonized elections.

Mudarikwa made the remarks at the official handover of an irrigation scheme sponsored by World Vision in Mudzi district on Tuesday.

But the MDC-T said it was "deeply concerned about the deteriorating political situation in most rural areas of Zimbabwe where villagers are being forced and commandeered to attend Zanu PF rallies and functions".

"This is the main reason why we are fervently advocating for the adoption of electoral reforms in time for the harmonized elections to be held in 2018. Zimbabwe is at the crossroads and the last thing that our battered and bruised nation needs is another disputed election next year," said the statement from the party's spokesperson, Obert Gutu.

"It is against this background that we call upon excitable and irresponsible politicians in the mould of Mudarikwa to tone down their language and behave like honourable Members of Parliament and not like some drunken and misguided political malcontents."

"The remarks by Mudarikwa cannot go unchallenged. Indeed, these thuggish and threatening remarks are clearly indicative of an intolerant and violent politician," Gutu further said.

"It is well documented in the annals of the political history of UMP, that this particular constituency invariably experiences extreme and barbaric politically motivated violence during every election since the year 2000," added Gutu.

He continued, "Hundreds of MDC supporters were murdered in cold blood in this particular district during the violent Presidential election run off in 2018. Many women in this district were savagely raped and sexually molested by known Zanu PF political thugs and hoodlums.

"The homesteads of MDC supporters were burnt down and millions of dollars worth of property belonging to opposition supporters was looted and destroyed."

Gutu also said, a "respectable global NGO", like the World Vision should "never, ever allow political thugs in the form of Mudarikwa to utter such ridiculous and threatening political remarks at such a solemn and dignified occasion such as the handing over of an irrigation scheme".

"World Vision should immediately dissociate itself from the Stone age and politically inappropriate remarks that were uttered by Mudarikwa in Mudzi on Tuesday. We know World Vision to be an apolitical non - governmental organization that abhors and condemns all forms of politically motivated violence and thuggery," said Gutu.

He added, "It is apparent that politicians in the mould of Mudarikwa actually aid and abet the acts of wanton political violence that are routinely perpetrated against MDC supporters in UMP. As a Member of Parliament, it is highly inappropriate and completely out of order for Mudarikwa to publicly boast that Zanu PF has virtually made his constituency a no go area for opposition political parties."

The MDC-T said for Mudarikwa to declare that Zanu PF will obtain 80 000 votes in the 2018 elections in a rural district with barely 20 000 registered voters also points to the fact that the Zanu PF regime is already in the process of rigging the 2018 harmonized elections.