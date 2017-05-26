More than 20 families of people living with disabilities who have been evicted from Leonard Cheshire home in Harare's Avenues area have petitioned the United Nations to isolate the Zanu PF government.

The families said Zimbabwe should be restricted from being part of this year's Conference of State Parties to the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities to be held in New York next month.

Scheduled to take place from the 13th to the 15th of June, the event comes as evicted Cheshire residents entered their second month living outside the block of flats which they had occupied for over 20 years.

The tenants were evicted from Leonard Cheshire Disability Home after losing a legal battle that had dragged for almost 18 years with "government" and some members of the organisation's board.

Established more than 20 years ago by the founders of the Leonard Cheshire Disability Global Alliance, the home has now been closed following the eviction of residents.

In a letter written by the group led by Nasper Manyau and faxed Thursday to the UN New York head offices, the disabled community said Zimbabwe should not be allowed to attend the conference.

"We believe that they (Zim government departments) are agencies of misinformation as far as representing persons with disabilities in Zimbabwe is concerned, and allowing them to attend the 10th Conference of State Parties to the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities UN Headquarters being such a grand stage where genuine concerns of persons with disabilities are being tabled is a misnomer and a sure apparatus to perpetuate their plight and suffering, whilst sanitising such perpetrators of heinous acts of cruelty on the persons with disabilities who they purport to take care of and look after," read part of the letter.

"Their being at the convention is ironically endorsing the bad things they are doing back home as they will look good when they will be mixing and mingling with the sincere disabled comrades or their representatives who will be tackling and dealing with their real issues back home, and not short changing the citizenries they are mandated to serve," said Manyau.

Cheshire, according to government which has since shown interest in the evictions by offering an alternative accommodation to the evictees, is a transit camp for people with disabilities.

Residents with disabilities, government says, are supposed to be accommodated for a specific period while getting training in self-help projects before they are released to give a chance to others to receive a similar service.