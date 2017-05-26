Photo: Jeff Angote/The Nation

President Uhuru Kenyatta at the National Prayer Breakfast event at Safari Park Hotel and Casino on May 25, 2017.

President Uhuru Kenyatta subtly hit out at critics of his administration's achievements but preached peace and said the elections would be free and fair as Parliament presided over the last National Prayer Breakfast of the current term.

The event was a break in the President's schedule this week. He had met a group late on Wednesday, left for Kwale and Kilifi immediately after and was last night scheduled to head to Italy for the G7 meeting.

Unlike in the past when the it was an occasion for a good laugh and a break from the usual hard-hitting rhetoric of politics, both President Kenyatta and Deputy President William Ruto struck a serious and prayerful note.

Notably absent at the function were leaders of the National Super Alliance. Presidential candidate Raila Odinga and running-mate Kalonzo Musyoka, were on the campaign trail in perceived Jubilee strongholds of Baringo and West Pokot. National Assembly Minority Leader Francis Nyenze and his deputy Jakoyo Midiwo were the most senior opposition figures present.

In his address at the meeting at Safari Park Hotel and Casino in Nairobi, the President said: "Some of us can only see what is wrong with Kenya, not what is right. Regrettable, but all too true. They cannot see the advances we have made, nor will they give thanks for the achievements that God's guidance has made possible".

MORE GRATEFUL

He cited more schools, hospitals, higher life expectancy, lower maternal mortality rates and the better circumstances in which the elderly live - the government gives them as Sh1,500 monthly stipend - as some of the reasons for which Kenyans ought to be more grateful.

The President could not fail to mention the launch of the new standard gauge railway, which is five days away.

"It is much easier to get around the country now than it was, even a few years ago. In a few days, it will be even easier, when we officially commission the first phase of the SGR," he said.

Mr Ruto also preached peace, saying: "In any case, whoever will be elected in this election will be a Kenyan, a brother".

He said Kenya has made good progress on creating a united front.

Guest speaker David Beasley, the head of the World Food Programme, praised Kenya as a country on the rise.

"Kenya is a great country. The sun is rising, not setting," he said.