Uganda: Winning Starts for KCCA and Warriors in NBL

Kampala — As domestic basketball gained more popularity over the last decade, Pemba Warriors and KCCA Leopards are some of the teams that attracted fans to YMCA and Lugogo Courts.

The last few years have however not been as successful for the pair with four-time champions KCCA losing out on the title to UCU Lady Canons over the last two years.

It is meanwhile five years since two-time champions, Warriors tasted any success.

To change the tide, both teams made several of off-season recruits with a number featuring on Wednesday evening as both teams played their opening games for this season's National Basketball League.

KCCA starting life without the long serving Flavia Oketcho, Becky Akullo and Muhayimina Namuwaya got off to a winning start with an easy 66-44 victory over KIU Rangers at YMCA Court on Wednesday evening.

After exchanging leads in the opening two quarters, the more experienced KCCA took charge in the third period once Dorothy Kyamazima sunk a three pointer.

The new recruit who featured alongside other debutants Gace Wanjiku and Bridget Kalanguka then converted to further free-throws to make it 33-28.

Her eight points were bettered by Maureen Amoding who sank a game-high 20 points for the Leopards who then run away with the game by clinching the final quarter 24-9.

Komugisha Ritah and Atulinda Maureen on the other hand led KIU with 13 points apiece.

The last game on the day had Pemba Warriors also get off to a relatively easy 57-44 victory over Our Saviour with Mark Opion scoring 10 points.

Warriors who also fielded off-season buys Amisi Saidi and Michael Buzangu used a 20-9 third quarter run to put the game out of Our Saviour's reach.

They also converted 68% of their shots on the line compared to 36% for their opponents with Caesar Kizito making all six attempts.

Forward Steven Mwesigye top scored for Our Saviour with 10 points and15 rebounds but was unable to prevent defeat for his side.