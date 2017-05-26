Norbert Manyande has accused Cricket Namibia (CN) of unfair labour practises and tarnishing his image after the termination of his contract as the national u19 coach.

Cricket Namibia's CEO Dr Donovan Zealand earlier this week stated that Manyande was asked to leave after they had received complaints with regard to his conduct and human relations towards players and parents.

"Due to the complaints and unhappiness surrounding Mr Manyande's conduct, professional advice was obtained from experienced consultants. Thereafter the issues were discussed in depth by the board and the advice received was properly considered. It was unanimously agreed that it would be in the best interest of cricket in Namibia for Mr Manyande to no longer be involved in coaching the u19 national side," the statement read.

Manyande however said it was news to him and that he had not been called in by Cricket Namibia.

"I've not received any complaints. Cricket Namibia should have called me in and put the complaints in writing; in terms of the Labour Act one needs to have two warnings in writing and only then can you be dismissed," he said.

"I'm really disappointed in Donovan's statement, they are running away from the issues and they cant just tarnish my image like that, I have a reputation to protect. I've never been called in for a hearing by CN and never got a letter about my behaviour," he added.

Manyande said he was busy negotiating his termination package with CN, but wanted to get it over with and continue with his life.

"I've accepted that this is my fate and haven't asked for my job back. I've never complained about the situation, I accept it and I want to move on, but it must be done properly. We have been involved in negotiations, but it's at a deadlock now because CN is trying to set the terms. They are holding me back and dragging the whole process out and I just want to move on," he said.

Manyande said he didn't have any problems with players or parents.

"I feel I work well with people; you won't achieve good results if you don't, so there was no basis for them to take me for a hearing because there was nothing."