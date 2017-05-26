WAR Veterans national chair Chris Mutsvangwa has showered praises on former judge and liberation icon Simpson Mutambanengwe, becoming the first leader of a Zanu PF linked institution to honour the late top jurist.

The former Zimbabwe Electoral Commission chair died over a week ago in his Namibian base where he was working as a judge of the Supreme Court.

His death was followed with deafening silence from Zanu PF which had just conferred another late judge, Godfrey Chidyausiku with the highest honour of the land.

Zanu PF spokesperson Simon Khaya Moyo last week refused to say a word about Mutambanengwe's liberation war credentials saying he was still waiting for party processes to start first.

But Mutsvangwa said in unsolicited comments on Friday that Mutambanengwe was a great Zimbabwean.

"I want to start by honouring Justice Simpson Mutambanengwe, a great Zimbabwean, he did us good in the region but I want to honour him more direct through the academic tradition which drove what is called the liberation of Zimbabwe Chimurengwa 2," said the former War Veterans minister during a panel discussion.

"He was a lawyer and then he went on to become a member of Zanla forces, Chimurengwa in Zambia."

Justice Mutambanengwe, a founder member of Zanu PF, is widely felt to have been denied national hero status because of his refusal to be manipulated by President Mugabe.

During his time in the liberation war, Justice Mutambanengwe was also a member of the Revolutionary Council, the predecessor to the Dare reChimurenga, a committee mandated with prosecuting the liberation struggle and chaired by the late Zanu founding national chairperson, Herbert Chitepo.

He was also in the delegation of Bishop Abel Muzorewa's party during the Lancaster House negotiations ahead of the country's independence in 1979.

Observers feel these factors distanced him from an unforgiving President Mugabe who has routinely used the national hero's status to reward loyalists.

Mutsvangwa, who also attended Mutambanengwe's funeral wake in Harare last week, all but admitted this was the case.

"A lot of things happened subsequently because the war is not linear, you know we were feeling the struggle as we were stepping on to it.

"So there was no prescription as to where we would go and along it there are challenges, there are differences, there are contradictions, there are betrayals, there are many other things but you cannot take it away that here was a very smart mind who decided to go to war earlier than anybody else.

"Of course he did his best to push the freedom of Zimbabwe forward. It is that academic rigour which made our struggle probably so special to Africa."