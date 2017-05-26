TIB Corporate Bank plans to extend its services to countries utilising the Tanzania Ports Authority (TPA) services to facilitate trade and boost revenue collection.

The Managing Director (MD) of TIB Corporate Bank, Mr Frank Nyabundege, said this when briefing journalists on the Bank's branch at the Dar es Salaam Port that has begun operations for 24 hours a day and seven days a week.

Mr Nyabundege pointed out that through the Tanzania Ports Authority (TPA) programme of extending its services to those countries which are mostly doing business with Tanzania, the bank is also planning to open their offices there.

"TPA has so far visited countries such as DR Congo, Zambia and today they have left for Uganda and throughout the trips TIB has been accompanying them to see a possibility of rolling out their services," said Mr Nyabundege. He also noted that plans have begun to put up branches at Mtwara and Tanga ports for the bank's services to be issued 24/7 in those areas.

"As TPA's main banker we have held talks with them to see if we can roll out similar services in the country's other ports," he noted. Mr Nyabundege said that the move was in line with directives of President John Magufuli for all institutions responsible with port activities to offer services 24 hours every day.

"The President was irked with the fact that other countries offer similar services and one can clear goods within three days, while Tanzania it takes us 13 days to do the same," he observed. The MD noted that the bank is well prepared and equipped following the recent initiative to embark on Taxbank.

Taxbank is a collection system whereby by the tax payers are able to pay their taxes via TIB Corporate Bank Network to the Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) account with an instant automatic update to the system.

"TIB Corporate Bank being a main banker for TPA means that all port charges paid through the bank are instantly updated to TPA records enabling quick progress on other following processes," he said.

The Bank's Director for Credit, Ms Adolphina William noted that bank is in support of the country's industrialization sector and sector is the second in receiving loans issued by the bank. "Thirteen to 26 per cent of loans issued by the bank are in support of the industrialisation sector," said Ms William.