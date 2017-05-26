25 May 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Zambian Police Prevent Mmusi Maimane From Entering the Country

DA leader Mmusi Maimane has been stopped by Zambian police on his way to attend the treason trial of the leader of Zambia's largest opposition party, the DA has said.

Maimane was prevented from entering Zambia by Zambian Police who boarded his arriving SAA flight upon touchdown, the DA said in a statement.

Maimane was en route there to show support to Hakainde Hichilema, who is being unduly persecuted by his government, and to show the DA's commitment to a human-rights based foreign policy.

"Upon arrival Zambian Police boarded the aircraft, aggressively confronted Maimane, and have taken his private cell phone from his possession. We have taken this matter up urgently with the Ministry of International Relations, and we expect that they will dispatch South African Diplomats to Kenneth Kaunda airport immediately," the statement reads.

