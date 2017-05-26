South Africa: Northern Cape Serial Rapist Gets Multiple Life Sentences

A man who was found guilty of 34 charges of rape, attempted rape and assault was sentenced to multiple life sentences by the Northern Cape High Court in Kimberley on Thursday.

Northern Cape police have welcomed the sentencing of Christian Cornelius (Christopher) Julies, who committed the crimes in various towns and cities in the Northern Cape and North West Province over a period of more than four years.

Julies received seven life sentences for rape, attempted rape and assault which will run concurrently.

Northern Cape police spokesperson Captain Sergio Kock said the rapes took place in Galeshewe, Ritchie, Olifantshoek, Upington, Kathu, Kuruman, Postmasburg, Pampierstad and Mafikeng between August 2011 and February 2015.

Kock said the last offences were committed about a month before his arrest on January 23, 2015.

"The accused brutally raped all the victims, targeting them in isolated areas, and threatened to kill them, beat them up, and forcefully penetrated them without their consent."

The female victims are between the ages of 13 and 23.

Acting provincial commissioner for the Northern Cape, Major-General Koliswa Otola, said the police would continue in their endeavour to prioritise crimes against women and children.

News24