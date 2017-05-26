A ZANU-PF legislator and former deputy health minister has blamed government for running down the country's health system while prompting locals to spend more in seeking for better services from foreign hospitals.

MP for Gutu South, Paul Chimedza said during a recent parliamentary session that government's failure to relay workers' health insurance contributions was causing havoc within the troubled sector.

"Money is deducted from civil servants' salaries every month for their medical aid," Chimedza said in a question he directed at Public Service minister Prisca Mupfumira.

"From the last time we checked, most of the money had not been remitted. Public Service Medical Aid Society is owed almost $90 million by Government.

"As a result, service providers to Public Service are owed over a $150 million. Hospitals and pharmacies have been closed and laboratories are struggling."

Chimedza said the crisis was unnecessarily driving away jobs to Indian hospitals which offer better services than Zimbabwe.

"We are losing jobs in that sector and we are creating jobs for Indians. People are now moving to India because we are starving our own system with the money that we owe.

"When are we going to settle the bill for Premier Service Medical Aid Society so that we capacitate them to pay service providers and then we bring our private health system up to scratch?"

In her response, Minister Mupfumira professed ignorance on what was happening between the Finance Ministry and medical insurance providers but tried to blame the crisis on a liquidity crunch currently being experienced in the country.

"The issue of Premier Medical Service - it is not the only service provider that has not been paid," she said.

"We are aware of the current liquidity challenges and I am not here to say it will be today or tomorrow. I have other equally important issues which require the Minister of Finance and Economic Development, hence I have said I will follow through to find out the latest status on the issue."

President Robert Mugabe's government is under fire for mismanaging the country's once thriving economy and reducing locals into paupers.

Zimbabwe has one of the highest unemployment rates with estimates putting the rate at 90 percent.

Government has struggled to pay its bloated workforce on time owing to a national purse which keeps shrinking as a result of low economic activity on the formal front.

The country's political elite and associated private individuals have been cushioned through dipping into State coffers to finance their own upkeep leaving the majority to suffer.

President Mugabe, who regularly travels to Singapore for his own medical needs, has often blamed the crisis on western sanctions imposed on his government.

The opposition blames the crisis on ruinous policies and corruption by the populist leader and cronies.