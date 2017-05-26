Kenya: Biko Adema, Wilson K'opondo Make Kenya Simbas Team to Face Germany

Former Kenya Sevens fly-half Biko Adema is due to make a comeback for Kenya Simbas after almost a decade when the team faces Germany in a test match on Saturday at the RFUEA grounds.

Also making a return to reclaim the captaincy of the Simbas is Kenya Harlequin second row Wilson K'Opondo.

Team manager Wangila Simiyu named the trio to the team of 23 players on Thursday at a press conference at the RFUEA grounds.

Five players Philip Ikambili, Oscar Simiyu, Bramwel Mayaka, George Nyambua, Kelvin Masai and Leo Seje will earn their maiden international capping.

However, the five will start on the bench.

"It feels great to make a comeback and I really missed representing my country and being able to play," said K'Opondo, who played for Kenya last against Namibia in 2015 before sustaining a back injury.

"Getting the armband back on return is equally humbling and I want to thank the players and management for the trust."

K'Opondo, 31, who was speaking at the team naming presser, challenged his teammates to stay focused and have self-belief ahead of the Germany duel.

"I also appeal to player number 16 who are the fans to turn out in numbers to come and support the team," said K'Opondo.

K'Opondo noted that even though he didn't travel to South Africa with the team, he believes the camp proved resourceful for his charges.

The 29-year-old Adema has not played for Kenya 15s since 2010 and last featured for Kenya Sevens at the Rio Olympics Games in August 2016.

Biko, who had sustained an arm injury, has since recovered and has played for Nondies in Kenya Cup league and travelled with the team for South Africa camp.

Wangila said he is happy that K'Opondo has fully recovered and played several matches for Quins to prove his worth.

"He has that awesome x-factor you can't take away and you should be able to judge him against Germany," said Wangila.

Wangila welcomed Adema back to the fold saying, "This is where Adema started and it is good that he has settled fast in the squad. He has worked hard for selection which has been tough owing to competitiveness among the players," said Wangila.

"We recognize and appreciate the hard work every player had put in."

Wangila said naming the 23 players from a field of 35 players was challenging to the technical bench headed by Jerome Paarwater.

Other notable players in the team are deputy vice-captain Darwin Mukidza (KCB), who starts at right wing and inside-centre Patrice Agunda (Quins) and scrum-half Samson Onsomu (Impala).

Wangila said most of the players, who have been sidelined including United Kingdom-based Joshua Chisanga, Curtis Lilako, Nick Barasa, Isaac Adimo, Edwin Achayo and Kenya Sevens skipper Andrew Amonde will be considered for the other coming assignments.

KENYA SIMBAS SQUAD

15.Tony Onyango (Homeboyz), 14. Darwin Mukidza (KCB, Vice Captain), 13. David Ambunya (Quins), 12. Patrice Agunda (Quins), 11. Jacob Ojee (KCB), 10. Biko Adema (Nondescripts), 9. Samson Onsomu (Impala Saracens), 1. Moses Amusala ( KCB), 2.Peter Karia (KCB), 3. Dennis Karani (Impala Saracens), 4. Wilson Kopondo (Quins, Captain), 5. Simon Muniafu (Impala Saracens), 6.Eric Kerre (Impala Saracens), 7 Davis Chenge (KCB), 8. Martin Owila (KCB)

Replacements 16. Philip Ikambili (Homeboyz)17. Oscar Simiyu (KCB), 18. Bramwell Mayaka* (Homeboyz), 19. Oliver Mang'eni (KCB), 20. George Nyambua (Kabras Sugar), 21. Kelvin Masai (Homeboyz), 22. Leo Seje Owade (Impala Saracens), 23. Dennis Muhanji (Quins)