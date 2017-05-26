25 May 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Activities At TUT Campus Suspended for Second Day Amid Protests

Classes at the main campus of the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) were suspended for a second day as protest action by security guards, who are part of the #Outsourcingmustfall movement, continued on Thursday.

The striking security guards, who are demanding that they be insourced, rendered the Pretoria and Ga-Rankuwa campuses inaccessible on Wednesday. The Pretoria campus was still affected on Thursday.

The protesting staff blocked off gates, making it impossible for other staff and students to enter the university grounds.

TUT spokesperson, Willa de Ruyter, said after assessing the situation on Wednesday morning, management resolved to suspend activities for the day.

De Ruyter said a contingency plan, in collaboration with the SAPS and private security providers, had been put in place on Wednesday to ensure that all activities could resume on Thursday.

However, after reassessing the unprotected strike action on Thursday, management decided to suspend activities for a second day in a row.

She said classes at the Pretoria Campus would resume on Friday along with other campuses.

"Examinations will commence on Monday, as scheduled," said De Ruyter.

"A contingency plan is in place to safeguard students, staff, examinations and exam venues. The situation will be monitored throughout the weekend.

"The University recognises the right of any person to participate in protest action, but condemns the unprotected strike action and disruption of activities, which are depriving students of the opportunity to prepare for the upcoming examinations."

De Ruyter said a meeting of the Insourcing Task Team, as proposed by the stakeholders, has been scheduled for May 26.

She added that a court interdict which was issued in March 2016 was still in place and that any perpetrators of violence, or persons who transgress the terms of the interdict, would face action by the SAPS.

News24

South Africa

