UNITED Rugby Club coach, Jood Opperman is confident his team will give their fierce rivals, Wanderers, a run for their money when the two sides clash at Trustco United Park on Friday night.

In their last league matches, United thrashed Rehoboth 66-19, while Wanderers beat Kudus 25-14.

United are currently fifth on the log standing on 18 points, while Wanderers are second on 29 points.

Speaking to Nampa, Opperman said his team struggled since the season started because they did not have strong players in certain positions, but now that should be something of the past.

"We imported Jason Benade from Reho Falcon to join our team to try to solve the problem that we have had at prop since the start of the season," he said.

The United coach noted that in big derby games, the players' mental ability is important and that his team will be well prepared against their fierce rivals.

"The team is hard at work because we want to get back to where we belong on the log standings and that is at the top. We are working on each individual player's strong and weak points so that they won't break down due to the pressure of our derby," he said.

In other Round 8 matches, Western Suburbs host Unam at Suburbs Park, Walvis Bay host Kudus at the coast, and Reho Falcon host Rehoboth in Rehoboth.

