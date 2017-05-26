Nigeria: Troops Rescue 998 Persons, Clear Boko Haram Terrorists

Abuja — Troops of 3 Battalion, 22 Brigade, Nigerian Army, along with some civilian JTF, on Friday, rescued 998 people in Borno State.

The operation, according to army spokesman, followed information about the presence of remnants of Boko Haram terrorists in some villages around Ngala, Borno State.

A statement signed by the director, army public relations, Brigadier General Sani Kukasheka Usman, said the patrol team had a fierce encounter with the terrorists at Ndufu, which they decisively dealt with before proceeding to clear Muktu and Muzuri, as well as nearby communities within the area.

"Although, some of the terrorists fled to various directions on sighting the troops, the patrol team was able to neutralize nine terrorists, destroyed their Improvised Explosive Device (IED) making factory and rescued 998 persons."

"Those rescued were 125 at Ndufu, 802 at Muktu and 71 persons at Muzuri. Interestingly, despite the heat of the battle, the troops also vaccinated all children under the age of 5 with Polio vaccinations," the statement said.

"In addition, the troops recovered 1 AK-47 Rifle with registration number 565231515, an AK-47 Rifle Magazine, 2 Boko Haram terrorists flags, 4 Motorcycles, 2 Solar Panels, 2 already prepared IEDs, detonating cords and other explosive making components."

"It is gratifying to note that 3 Battalion has maintained its status as one of the best fighting units in the theatre as they did not sustain any casualty or injury during the operation," the statement added.