Kenya: Mwangi Wa Iria Criticises Activists Seeking to Block Him

Murang'a Governor Mwangi Wa Iria has criticised an attempt by activists to block him from defending his seat in the August 8 elections over integrity issues.

The National Integrity Alliance on Wednesday launched the 'Red Card' campaign aimed at stopping individuals with questionable integrity issues from running for various elective seats.

But Mr Wa Iria has dismissed this latest attempt to get him out of the race, saying that leaders are chosen by God and voters.

"No one can come between the wish of God and that of voters. Other people can dream or go to court but they will not succeed in removing elected leaders," he said.

The group of civil society activists named 19 other leaders accused of a host of issues including abuse of office, embezzlement of funds, hate speech and violence.

PEOPLE'S CHOICE

Mr Wa Iria insisted that the electorate has the final say on leaders who will occupy public office in the coming elections and not courts or activists.

He also pointed out that he had survived court cases in his first term and attempts to stop him from vying would fail.

"They tried taking me to court but the High Court yesterday ruled that I won fairly.

Kigumo MP Jamleck Kamau had challenged the governor's win in the Jubilee nominations.

The governor accused his political rivals of influencing cases in the Senate and EACC that seek to paint him as corrupt.

In an earlier interview Mr Wa Iria said he is not among governors that the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission intends to lock out of the August 8 elections.

"The commission does not have a case against me. In fact I have filed several cases against it. My foes were behind the numerous summons before the Senate and EACC," he said.