Nigeria: Kaduna, Chinese Firm Sign Pact for New Kaduna Refinery

Kaduna State government delegation's visit to China led by Governor Nasir El-Rufai, has brightened prospects for the development of a new 50,000 barrels per day refinery in Kaduna.

In a statement signed by El-Rufai's spokesman, Samuel Aruwan, the representatives of the Kaduna Refinery Consortium and the China Machinery Engineering Corporation (CMEC) signed an agreement on the project this week in China.

The statement explained that, it was the highlight of the investment and cooperation pacts the Kaduna State delegation signed in China.

Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, said the MoU appoints CMEC as the contractor for the refinery project. "The selection of CMEC means that our plan for a greenfield refinery in Kaduna is gathering pace. The project includes laying an associated 400km pipeline from the border of Niger Republic to Kaduna to transfer crude oil to the proposed refinery. Project goals also include the construction of an 80-100 MW power plant adjacent to the refinery."

El-Rufai explained that the refinery project is being sponsored by the Kaduna Refinery Consortium, consisting of Kaduna State, DGE/CCEGC and Tianjin. He noted that the three parties had earlier signed an agreement in Kaduna committing themselves to the project.

The MoU signed this week in China between the consortium and CMEC appoints CMEC as the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contractor for the project. Malam Nasir El-Rufai signed for the Kaduna Refinery Consortium, while Li Mingqiang signed for CMEC.