Namibia: Under Fire Welwitschias Take On the Valke

THE second round of the Supersport Rugby Challenge gets underway this weekend, with the Welwitschias hosting the Hino Valke at the Hage Geingob Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

At the halfway stage the Welwitschias are trailing at the bottom of Pool B on one point after having lost all four their opening matches and they will be desperate to turn their fortunes around against the Valke, who have also not been very successful.

The Valke are second last in Pool B on 10 points, having won one, drawn one and lost two of their four matches to date.

They beat the Welwitschias 50-33 in their first round encounter on 22 April, before being thumped 63-26 by the Blue Bulls a fortnight later.

Since then, however, the Valke have shown a marked improvement, suffering a last minute 28-27 defeat to log leaders the Golden Lions on 13 May, while they drew 41-41 away to the Pumas last weekend.

They were particularly impressive against the Lions, with their forwards setting the pace with a brilliant performance.

Tries by eighthman Friedle Olivier, hooker Jan Enslin and a penalty try saw them taking a 21-15 lead at half-time and although the Lions made a determined comeback, Valke fullback Christiaan Rust kept their hopes alive with his accurate boot.

They seemed to be heading for an upset win when Rust put them 27-25 ahead with a penalty with two minutes remaining, but the Lions had the final say when they won a penalty in the final minute to win the match 28-27.

Last week the Valke were once again in impressive form against the Pumas. They built up a commanding 27-10 lead at half-time and although the Pumas came back strongly in the second half, a try by eighthman Olivier put the Valke 41-36 ahead with five minutes remaining. Once again, however, the Valke could not protect their lead and after conceding a last minute unconverted try, the Pumas managed to grab a share of the spoils.

The Welwitschias, by contrast, have had a poor season so far. Their best performance was in their opening match against the Pumas in Kempton Park when they lost 50-33, while they managed to collect a bonus point after scoring four tries.

Since then, however, their performances have deteriorated, culminating in a 112-14 defeat against the Lions on 6 May, while they have conceded 276 points and scored 80 for average scores of 69-20 per game.

Earlier this week Valke coach Rudy Joubert said the Welwitschias' performances could even deteriorate further in the second round due to injuries.

"I suspected their best game would be against us because it was the first game and they were motivated. The main issue for them now will be picking up injuries because then the standards will drop. Most of the teams in the competition will pick up a notch, whereas I'm not sure they can - it's a difficult situation for them."

Welwitschias coach Lyn Jones has, however, dismissed criticism of his team and stood by his players, saying they showed great character and determination to come back from their defeats, but he acknowledged that they had a huge gap to close on the South African franchises.

"If my players had not responded I'd say let's just give up, but they have shown great character and commitment and responded to the challenge. The difference between the Supersport Challenge and club rugby in Namibia is 10 000km," he said.

Jones has made just two changes to the Welwitschias' starting line-up for tomorrow's match, with Ruan Ludick replacing Thomas Kali at lock, while Thomasau Forbes replaces Leneve Damens at flank.

There are also several changes amongst the substitutes with Des Setie coming in for the injured Christo McNish at prop and Mapisa Tjeriko coming in at lock, while Francois Wiese comes in for utility back Heinrich Smit who broke his arm against the Pumas a fortnight ago.

Walvis Bay fly half Dirk von Weidts is also called up to the match-23 for the first time this season.

Saturday's match starts at 15h00 at the Hage Geingob National Rugby Stadium, while tickets are selling at N$60 for the Main Stand, N$30 for the Open Stand, and N$10 for children and students on the Open Stand.

Tickets are availalable at webtickets.com.na, at Pick 'n Pay stores or at the Hage Geingob Stadium.

The Welwitschias team is as follows:

Collen Smith, Shaun du Preez, Andries Rousseau, Ruan Ludick, Max Katjijeko, Rohan Kitshoff, Thomasau Forbes, Victor Rodrigues, Eugene Jantjies (captain), Theuns Kotze, Gino Wilson, Darryl de la Harpe, JC Greyling, Lesley Klim, David Philander.

Substitutes:

Des Setie, Orbert Nortje, AJ de Klerk, Mapisa Tjeriko, Adriaan Booysen, Cameron Klassen, Francois Wiese, Dirk von Weidts.