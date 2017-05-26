25 May 2017

South Africa: Eastern Cape Men Sentenced to Life for Murdering, Burning Woman

Three men were sentenced to life imprisonment at the Mthatha High Court on Thursday for murdering a woman and later burning her body, local police said on Thursday.

Eastern Cape police spokesperson, captain Jackson Manatha, said Matoyo Mazazandile, 30, Sogaxa Ntabethemba, 35, and Mazwana Phira, 30, were found guilty for the murder of a 55-year-old woman.

The deceased was shot and killed and her body was later burnt by the three accused.

Jackson said the accused also set the woman's homestead alight.

The crime was committed on August, 11, 2016 at Sigangala Location, Mnyameni Village, Centane.

The motive for the murder has not been established.

Jackson said the three accused were each sentenced to life imprisonment for murder, 15 years for arson, eight years for the possession of an unlicensed fire arm and six years imprisonment for unlicensed ammunition.

