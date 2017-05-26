Namibia: Momentum Increases Schools Rugby Sponsorship

Momentum this week announced an increased sponsorship of N$250 000 for the Momentum Rugby Boards Trophy League which this year takes place for the 26th consecutive year.

The tournament in fact goes back 48 years, starting as the Klopper Trophy in 1969, before Momentum took over as the main sponsor in 1992.

Since then the tournament has grown into Namibia's foremost schools rugby tournament for school children from u13 to u19 level, with schools in most of Namibia's regions competing.

Momentum's sponsorship is a significant increase on last year's sponsorship of N$150 000, and at a press conference this week, Frederik van Zyl of Momentum said they were proud of their support.

"We are proud to have been the main sponsor for the past 25 years in supporting youth development through sport," he said.

"The league is aimed at showcasing rugby as a sport in Namibia and identifying talented young players as it provides them with an opportunity to be exposed to higher levels of coaching and refereeing," he added.

The national coordinator of Namibia Secondary Schools Rugby (NSSR) Abie van Wyk thanked Momentum for their continued support, saying the league has grown from strength to strength.

"Every year this league's popularity grows and the intensity, excitement and packed stadiums during the finals matches delivers testimony to this fact. Momentum is remarkably good to us and today marks a historical event, since our sponsorship is 25 years old," he said.

According to Van Wyk the sponsorship is used to acquire medals, certificates, medical aid and referees amongst other league costs. This year's increased sponsorship will also contribute to fuel costs for rural schools who might qualify for the finals.

This year's league structure has also been changed to allow more schools to enter.

Teams can enter the countrywide National League, which consists of the u14 A, u15 A and u18 Premier League; or the Regional League which consists of the u14 B, u15 B, and u18 B, C and D leagues.

Van Wyk, meanwhile, also announced junior training squads following national trials this week, in preparation for the u16 Grant Khomo Week, and the u18 Academy and Coca-Cola Craven Week competitions which will be held in South Africa in July.

The trials were concluded with trial matches involving Namibia's various regions, as well as invitation teams, and the Khomas region came out on top, followed by Erongo and the North in both the u16 and u18 categories.

Khomas' u18 team received the Herman Rust trophy, while their u16 team received the inaugural Jacques Burger trophy.

Coca-Cola Namibia Bottling Company also sponsored N$145 000 towards the teams' kits for the upcoming tournaments.

The Grant Khomo Week takes place in Bloemfontein from 9 to 14 July, while both the Academy Week and the Craven Week take place in Johannesburg from 16 to 22 July.

Namibia's final squads for all three competitions will be named over the weekend.