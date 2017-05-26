25 May 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Govt Will Improve Power, Infrastructure, Employment Before 2019 - Osinbajo

By Risikat Ramoni and Sunday Michael Ogwu

Lagos — The Acting President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo has said the federal government will improve power and infrastructure, create enabling environment as well as create more employment opportunities for the youths before the end of the tenure of President Muhammad Buhari.

Speaking at the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) presidential policy dialogue held in Lagos on Thursday, Osinbajo said, for the country to attain its full potentials, the present administration will create a condusive environment for the private sector investors and the small and medium scale enterprise (SMEs).

Osinbajo who was represented by the Minister of Trade and Investment, Dr Okechukwu Enelamah, promised to assist the private sector by encouraging local production and value addition.

He said: "We want to come out stronger and more resilient after the recession. To achieve this, more employment opportunities will be created for the youths."

Stakeholders at the Policy Dialogue called on the Federal government to end fuel subsidies and fix the power debacle which have proved a huge financial burden on public revenues and crimped economic activities.

In her remarks, the president of the LCCI, Dr Mrs Nike Akande, said: "Investors' confidence is on the upswing, liquidity in the forex market has increased, there is better clarity in the policy direction, forex inflows are beginning to pick up."

She said the foreign exchange policy has been reviewed to reduce the volatilities in the forest market and minimize uncertainties.

Akande however warned that The power sector reform undertaken four years ago has not met the expectations of the business community and the citizens.

"We must think beyond the current recession and come up with big and audacious policy reforms to boost growth once again," said Aig Imoukhuede, president of the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

He added: "The major constraints to growth are the self-serving attitude of those in power and the failure of the public sector to provide an enabling environment."

