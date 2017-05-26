25 May 2017

Kenya: Police Allay Fears of Attempted Terror Attack At Varsity

By Stella Cherono

Police have refuted social media claims that a student was arrested while assembling an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) at the Multimedia University of Kenya on Thursday.

However, Nairobi County Police Commander, Japhet Koome, admitted that there was a scare at the University when a motherboard of a laptop and a capacitor which the student was working on for an academic project were spotted.

"We were called by the University and informed that there was a suspicious device in the institution and so we sought the intervention of the Bomb Disposal Unit who confirmed that the equipment was not harmful and had no explosives whatsoever," Mr Koome said.

He added that the police picked the device for testing before the owner was known.

And when the student arrived at the institution later, he went to the management of the school to report that his project had been stolen.

"He was arrested and he is still being questioned because apart from causing panic, we also want to ascertain that he did not have an intention to devise anything harmful," Mr Koome said.

He asked members of the public to desist from circulating images meant to cause panic and alarm among the public, saying that some images that had been shared online were not from the incident.

Elsewhere, a United States International University (USIU) student from Nigeria who went into hiding after raping a fellow student has been arrested.

The student, Entonu Daberechulwu, 19, is alleged to have raped a fellow student, who is also a Nigerian national, on May 19 before he went into hiding.

