26 May 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Medview Airline B767 Aircraft Returns From C-Check

By Lawani Mikairu

Medview Airline B767 aircraft on Tuesday night returned from a comprehensive maintenance at FAA, NCAA and EASA approved MRO facilities.

According to the airline Media consultant, Chief Obuke Oyibotha, the aircraft with registration NO. 5N-BQN, which was withdrawn from service to undergo scheduled maintenance (C-Check) flew into Lagos airport on Tuesday night.

"With a capacity of 221 (191 economy and 30 Business class) passengers, the aircraft has now been positioned for the airlift of pilgrims for the Umrah - lesser Hajj with the first flight on Thursday, May 25, 2017".

"The airline will operate its schedule flights to Jeddah from Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos and the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport , Kano for the airlift, while charter flights will be operated from Airports of choice.

The airline is building up capacity in preparation for Dubai route come July 4 , 2017, the expansion to francophone countries and Hajj operations in July,"Oyibotha said.

