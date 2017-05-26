25 May 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Five Darfuri Students Held in Omdurman Police Cells

Omdurman — Five Darfuri students from El Zaeem El Azhari University have been in custody for a week at Wad Nubawi police station in Omdurman on charges of damaging university property.

On Thursday a leader of the Darfur Students Association told Dabanga Radio that the five students were arrested from their houses in Omdurman on 18 May. https://www.dabangasudan.org/en/all-news/article/new-arrests-as-darfuri-student-protest-raided-in-omdurman

The students were arrests following a protest meeting of Darfuri students at the Danubawa complex in Omdurman, against the issue of eight students who were expelled by the university in early April.

The student leader described the charges against them as false and fabricated.

He pointed out that "these false accusations reflect the widespread violations that affect Darfuri students in universities in order to silence them from claiming their legitimate rights against the policy of the regime aiming at violating the rights of people of Sudan and Darfur in particular".

He called in the name of Darfur Students Associations at Universities on the government to immediately release the detained students or bring them to a fair trial.

He listed the students who are held in the police station of Wad Nubawi as El Tahir Abakar Yagoub, El Fadil Omar, Adam Ahmed and Yasin Abdelrasoul.

