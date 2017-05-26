Nigeria: Basketmouth, Others Storm Kirikri for Night of David

Ace comedian, Mr. Bright Okpocha, popularly, known as Basketmouth, and other leading comedians, will storm Kirikri town later today for the annual Night of David, organised by the Triumphant Voices Choir of St. Joseph Chosen Church of God International, Kirikiri branch, on the theme Halleluiah The Highest Praise.

According to the Resident Pastor, Staff Pastor David Igimoh, the all night praise and worship programme would be a time of spiritual refreshment through soul-lifting music.

Some of the expected guest artistes are The Hea-lers, Emma Gold, Samuel Omeoga, Akunamata, Church of God Mission Choir, St. Joseph's Catholic Choir and Chosen Generational Choir.

While Pastor Austine Elijah will be ministering, Spiritual Leader of the church, Apostle H. I. Alile; Western Regional Apostle, Apostle Godwin Ikpomnwosa, and others will also be at the event.