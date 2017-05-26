26 May 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Basketmouth, Others Storm Kirikri for Night of David

Tagged:

Related Topics

Ace comedian, Mr. Bright Okpocha, popularly, known as Basketmouth, and other leading comedians, will storm Kirikri town later today for the annual Night of David, organised by the Triumphant Voices Choir of St. Joseph Chosen Church of God International, Kirikiri branch, on the theme Halleluiah The Highest Praise.

According to the Resident Pastor, Staff Pastor David Igimoh, the all night praise and worship programme would be a time of spiritual refreshment through soul-lifting music.

Some of the expected guest artistes are The Hea-lers, Emma Gold, Samuel Omeoga, Akunamata, Church of God Mission Choir, St. Joseph's Catholic Choir and Chosen Generational Choir.

While Pastor Austine Elijah will be ministering, Spiritual Leader of the church, Apostle H. I. Alile; Western Regional Apostle, Apostle Godwin Ikpomnwosa, and others will also be at the event.

Nigeria

Enugu - Extreme Politics Is Here Again

After singlehandedly imposing a successor in the person of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi as governor of Enugu State, Mr.… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.