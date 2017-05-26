Kenya: Kuppet Asks Laikipia Teachers to Keep Off Work Over Insecurity

The Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (Kuppet) has directed its members in insecurity-prone Laikipia West near Baringo boarder to withdraw their services until the government assures their safety.

Laikipia County Kuppet Executive Secretary Ndung'u Wangenye instructed the 60 teachers to leave the schools, a move that will paralyze learning activities in the region.

He said security has deteriorated in the area and accused police of doing little to normalise the situation as armed bandits continue to terrorise residents.

There were demonstrations on Thursday morning in Rubere, Matuiku, Mahwa, Rukore, Milimani and Mihuri secondary schools after parents withdrew their students and staged demanding security be provided in the institutions.

TENSION

The teachers also protested against insecurity as tension remained high in the area.

Mr Wangenye said deployment of special forces to drive out illegal herders and the armed bandits has not helped as incidents of cattle rustling have resumed.

"Bandits have destabilised all social and economic activities in Laikipia. I have instructed teachers in the county where there are security concerns to boycott work effective today," Mr Wangenye told the Nation.

He said a 19-year-old woman was attacked and raped on Wednesday night by the suspected bandits who fired in the air to scare residents.

"The attackers have made this area a shooting playground. Residents have been rendered poor after their farms were invaded and crops destroyed by armed illegal herders. The invaders now want to displace them.

"The situation is moving from bad to worse and State must take full responsibility," irate Mr Wangenye stated.

Police have already launched a security operation after the daring bandits disrupted a public meeting in the area on Tuesday.