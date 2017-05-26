Nigeria: Lagos School Kidnap - Six Students Picked After Abductors Profiled Victims

Six Senior Secondary School students of Lagos State Model College, Igbonla, in Epe area, were early yesterday kidnapped by unknown gunmen.

Four students and two staff of the school were abducted in October last year.

The kidnappers involved in yesterday's operation according to police sources, were suspected to be members of a militant kidnap gang that had carried out several kidnappings, armed robbery and the killings of security agents around Lagos and Ogun state.

Movement out of the school

Ten students, all boys were reportedly taken from the hostel. While they were being led out through the bush path to the abductors' waiting boats, four of them were released while six others were whisked into the kidnappers speed boats which sped off in the direction they came from. Four of the abducted students are in Senior Secondary School, SSS 1 while two are in SSS2.

Why I was left off the hook - Lucky student

One of the students who spoke on strict condition of anonymity disclosed that the kidnappers released four of them after questioning.

He said: "They were all wearing black shirts and black trousers, with their faces masked. While they were taking us away, they asked us questions particularly about our parents occupation. I told them that my parents were farmers and they told me to go back to the school. I was the first person that was asked to return. On the way, I heard foot steps and thought they were the kidnappers coming after me again. But they turned out to be my schoolmates that were also allowed to go."

One of the lucky students said; "I was allowed to go when I told them I was an orphan. Another said that his father had died while the forth said he did not know his parents telephone numbers."

Suspected gang

Impeccable sources disclosed that yesterday's kidnap was carried out to raise funds following the heavy loss the gang suffered in the hands of the military at their camp in Ajakpa area of Ondo State, where their overall leader, Ossy Ibori, was shot dead during a duel with the military.

Yesterday's operation as reliably gathered, was led by one America, who assumed leadership of the gang after the death of Ossy.

They came in through Imeru/Iji waterways, accessed the swampy forest bordering the school from where they bore a hole in the school fence, through which they gained entry into the premises. Time was 5am.

Vanguard reliably gathered that the kidnappers who apparently knew the schedule of security agents patrolling the school, stormed there after they (security agents) left. The militants numbering over 15, came in six speed boats, hooded. Six of them were reportedly left in the speedboats, three remained at the shore apparently to ward off any intruder, while others marched into the school.

But the noise at the dormitory entrance rattled students who raised the alarm. But before they (students) could summon courage to address the situation, the kidnappers had gained entry into the dormitory. This caused stampede as students ran in different directions for safety.

Earlier warning

Information at Vanguard's disposal said that the kidnappers had earlier written a letter to the school, informing it of an imminent visit.

They were said to have parading the waterways for two weeks, showcasing their fire power.

They were also said to have attempted to carry out the operation on Wednesday night but did not succeed, as the attempt was foiled by policemen who were on stand-by.

Sources at the school informed that "they attempted to scale the school fence on Friday night when private guards alerted policemen that were stationed around. The gun shots from the policemen scared them away".

Residents of Igbonla community who spoke to Vanguard said that the militants were sighted on Tuesday, moving their speed boats round Imeru /Iji, apparently surveying the terrain.

One of the residents who simply gave his name as Ojo said : "We suspected they were up to something, but we did not know what it was until yesterday ( Wednesday ) when they came around the school . We heard gun shots and later saw them leaving the place in a hurry. After their departure, local vigilante started patrolling the area until 4am today ( Thursday).

But they came in their number today and overwhelmed the security agents . While some of them were exchanging fire with the security agents, others were leading the abducted students to their boats. But some of the smart students ran into the bush, from where they escaped."

Another resident, a fisherman who refused to disclose his identity, said that the operation lasted close to one hour. According to him "I went out to check on my fishing net at the early hours of yesterday, only to discover an usual movement of some speed boats towards Igbonla. About one hour later, I saw these same speed boats leaving hurriedly. Two of the boats were in front, while one was at the middle. After about ten minutes three other boats followed towards same direction firing some shots."

Parents storm school

When news of the invasion filtered around, apprehensive parents stormed the school to know the fate of their children. Parents of the abducted students as gathered, were contacted on phone by management of the school, They arrived at different times, between 8am and 11 am. They were taken to the principal office where a closed door meeting which lasted close to two hours was held.

Some parents who live outside Lagos State called the school to know the identities of those who were abducted. But names of the victims were not disclosed to the public neither were anxious newsmen allowed inside the premises.

A parent, who simply identified herself as Mrs Gbadamosi told Vanguard that her son, a Junior Secondary School 2 student was not among those abducted.

She said: "When news of the abduction reached us, I quickly rushed to the school where I met my son still in shock. He begged to be taken home. He said one of his friends was among those abducted. Parents intend to have a meeting with the school after the release of the abducted students, on the need to beef up security in order to forestall a re- occurrence."

We know those responsible - Police

As investigation into the kidnap commences, the Police said that they had clue on who the perpetrators are. Police sources hinted that the kidnap was perpetrated by members of one of the kidnap gangs led by a deadly militant identified simply as America.

America was said to have inherited late Ossy's armoury and his loyal followers, according to security sources.

It was gathered that American, also masterminded the kidnap of some staff and students of the Nigeria Turkish International College, NTIC, in January 2017, where they collected N50 million as ransom.

A source at the Lagos State Command Ikeja, disclosed that the command received intelligence report from it informants that America was planning to carry out another kidnap on a Lagos school, last month.

The source explained that the informant also alerted the school that America, was anticipating to raise money to buy more arms for the group, after the huge loss the suffered during the gun battle with the military that led to the death of his boss in Ajakpa, Ondo State.

Reactions

Reacting to the incident, the Olu of Epe Kingdom, Oba Sefiu Olatunji Adewale, expressed surprise at the incident, calling on the state government to act fast before the situation got out of hand.

The monarch who spoke through the Palace Secretary ,Alhaji Ishola Otun, said; "The country is unsafe if kidnapping continues like this. It should not have occurred the second time within a spate of seven months. Government should look into the cause and bring the perpetrators to book because both parents and students are unhappy about the development. Students should not be maltreated at all."

Also, a member of the Federal House of Representatives representing Epe constituency, Honourable Wale Raji, described the incident as the most unfortunate in the history of the town. Raji who spoke in a telephone conversation with Vanguard, promised to visit the school soon.

Meanwhile, Vanguard gathered that the abducted students are kept at the gang's camp in a creek between Lagos and Ogun state. The Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris as gathered, had deployed operatives of his Special Intelligence Response Team, SIRT, to rescue the students and apprehend America and his men.

As first step into the investigation, Commissioner of Police, Fatai Owoseni visited the scene of crime yesterday , in the company of other senior police officers, among who was the Commander, Rapid Response Squad, Tunji Disu, an Assistant Commissioner of Police, to assess the situation.

Speaking through the command's spokesman, Olarinde Famous-Cole, he described as false, earlier report that two principals were abducted alongside the students.

He explained that "Today, (yesterday) at about 5am, Pyrates/Kidnappers gained entrance into Igbonla Model School, Igbonla, near Epe and abducted six students.

"Investigation and rescue operation have commenced with a visit to the affected school by a police team. From the visit, it was discovered that the criminal elements used the Imeru/Iji waterway to access the swampy forest bordering the School, bore a hole on a part of the school fence to gain entrance."