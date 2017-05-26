25 May 2017

Eritrea: Messages of Congratulations

Asmara — President Emmamuel Macron of the French Republic, President Janos Ader of Hungary and Ms. Doris Leuthard of the Swiss Federation sent messages of congratulations to the Government and people of Eritrea in connection with the 26th Independence Day Anniversary.

In the message the leaders sent of their governments and people and on their own behalf they wished good health to President Isaias Afwerki and peace and prosperity to the Eritrean people.

The President of Hungary, Mr. Janos Ader noted that the bilateral relations between his country and Eritrea has been steadily expanding to new areas in recent years especially the cooperation and experience exchanges in the sectors of agriculture, education.

The President of the Swiss Federation, Ms. Doris Leuthard on her part expressed that the mutual trust and friendship enjoyed by the Swiss Federation and Eritrea will deepen in the coming years.

