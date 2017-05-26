25 May 2017

The Observer (Kampala)

Uganda: Kayihura Camps in Gulu Over Iron Bar Hit Men

Photo: The Observer
IGP Kale Kayihura at Gulu police station.

There is heavy police deployment in the streets of Gulu town as the Inspector General of Police, Kale Kayihura camps there to coordinate operations against iron bar hit men.

This morning, both plain-clothed and uniformed police officers deployed strategically around Gulu Central Police Station and streets in the town as Kayihura addressed personnel at the station.

Kayihura arrived in Gulu town on Wednesday evening, a day after suspected iron bar hit men clobbered, John Oola Omona, the senior assistant town clerk to death.

Omona was killed on Monday morning minutes after dropping off his female friend in Kanyagoga B parish in Bar Dege division.

Captain Santos Okot Lapolo, the Gulu Resident District Commissioner, says shortly after his arrival in the district, Kayihura held talks with the police leadership.

He is expected to meet Omona's family in Lukome village in Bungatira sub-county in Aswa district later today. Patrick Jimmy Okema, the Aswa Regional Police spokesperson has confirmed the development.

