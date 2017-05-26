Photo: Wachira Mwangi/The Nation

Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho has picked a lecturer at the Technical University of Mombasa (TUM), Dr William Kingi, as his running mate as he seeks to defend his seat in the August 8 elections.

Mr Joho unveiled Dr Kingi in a ceremony at Forodhani Restaurant in Mombasa Old Town.

Mr Joho said he settled on Dr Kingi as his running mate owing to his vast experience in administrative issues and immense contribution in matters affecting the people of Mombasa and the Coast region.

"I am pleased to state that after consulting stakeholders and the people of Mombasa, I have settled on Dr William Kingi as my running mate. I picked Dr Kingi because he is a person who can stand and fight for the rights of the people," said Mr Joho.

In his speech, Dr Kingi said he is ready to take the task of a deputy governor come August 8.

"The belief we have in devolution will make us achieve and realise vision 2035.

"I am humbled by this move by the governor and I want to assure him that from today we are going to work closely in serving the people of Mombasa and bringing them development," said Dr Kingi.

Governor Joho said he believes that Dr Kingi will help him in his journey to deliver services for the people of Mombasa.

"Mombasa needs leaders who are committed to providing for their people and not traitors. The county does not need a leader who does not know why he is going for leadership but it requires someone who will stand up to defend the people," said Mr Joho

Mr Joho said will continue challenging the national government in order to ensure the coastal people get what they need in terms of development.

"I have brought on board someone who will be able to put to task (President) Uhuru Kenyatta and William Ruto when they want to mess with our people," he said.

The ceremony was attended by Mombasa Woman Rep Mishi Mboko, Jomvu MP Badi Twalib and former TUM vice-chancellor Prof Josephat Mwatelah, among other dignitaries.