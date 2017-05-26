25 May 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Fatal Attack On Darfur Convoy

Tagged:

Related Topics

Tabit — A member of the Popular Defence Forces (PDF) was killed and 20 others injured on Wednesday in a northern district of North Darfur in clashes between the army, police, and armed militias.

Omda Mukhtar Bush told Radio Dabanga that armed militiamen driving two vehicles mounted with Dushka machine guns, six motor cycles, and others on camels and horses, attacked a commercial convoy on Wednesday afternoon, consisting of seven vehicles and a relief truck.

The convoy was on its way from the North Darfur capital of El Fasher to Tawila. They attacked the convoy at Tundabia Gate and stole about SDF 20,000 ($3,000) in cash and 60 mobile phones and corn from the relief truck.

A force emerged from a long local town and clashed with the gunmen, killing one of the Popular Defence Forces named Ezzedine Abdullah Isa, and injuring some 20 gunmen. He said government forces have not been able to recover the stolen money and property.

Sudan

Cholera Spreads Amid Govt Denial

Cholera continues to spread in Sudan's eastern states, with more fatalities and infections reported across White Nile… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.