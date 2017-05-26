Sudan: Fatal Attack On Darfur Convoy

Tabit — A member of the Popular Defence Forces (PDF) was killed and 20 others injured on Wednesday in a northern district of North Darfur in clashes between the army, police, and armed militias.

Omda Mukhtar Bush told Radio Dabanga that armed militiamen driving two vehicles mounted with Dushka machine guns, six motor cycles, and others on camels and horses, attacked a commercial convoy on Wednesday afternoon, consisting of seven vehicles and a relief truck.

The convoy was on its way from the North Darfur capital of El Fasher to Tawila. They attacked the convoy at Tundabia Gate and stole about SDF 20,000 ($3,000) in cash and 60 mobile phones and corn from the relief truck.

A force emerged from a long local town and clashed with the gunmen, killing one of the Popular Defence Forces named Ezzedine Abdullah Isa, and injuring some 20 gunmen. He said government forces have not been able to recover the stolen money and property.