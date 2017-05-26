Sudan: Three Detained At South Darfur Sit-in

Ed El Fursan — A member of the security forces arrested three young men in the town of Ed El Fursan in South Darfur on Thursday morning and took them to the South Darfur capital of Nyala.

A relative of the detainees told Dabanga Radio that the arrest came against the background of a three-day sit-in, during which residents demand the locality's Commissioner provide electricity, health care, and drinking water.

He said that the security forces deported Hadi Abdel Rahman Ezzedeen, Ahmad Sadiq Saleh, Blue Mousa Mohammed Hussein to the city of Nyala yesterday.