Suakin — Five people were killed and 13 injured - four of them seriously - after a truck and a passenger lorry collided on the road from Suakin to Port Sudan.

One of the injured told Radio Dabanga that the accident occurred on Thursday morning just outside Suakin, which lies south of Port Sudan on the Red Sea coast.

The collision caused the passenger lorry to overturn. Four serious cases that were transferred to Port Sudan Hospital, while the rest could be treated on the spot.