Africa has been called upon to develop new and innovative approaches to fund activities of the African Union (AU) to ensure its independence and effectiveness.

Speaking at an occasion to mark the 54th Africa Day celebrations attended by African diplomats, as well as other foreign diplomats in Harare last night, Acting Foreign Affairs Minister Dr Sydney Sekeramayi said the AU needed reform to make it more vibrant, efficient, focused and effective.

The AU, formally the Organisation of African Unity, was formed on May 25, 1963 in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, to rid the continent of the remaining vestiges of colonialism and apartheid.

Said Dr Sekeramayi; "President Mugabe could not have put it in a better way when in his address to the African Union Assembly in Johannesburg in 2015 he said, 'Unless and until we can fund our own programmes, the African Union will not be truly our own'.

"It was in this context that the African Union Assembly took the historic decision to progressively increase member-states contributions so that in the next five years, the African Union would be able to finance 100 percent of its operational budget, 75 percent of its programme budget and 25 percent of its peace keeping budget."

Dr Sekeramayi said Zimbabwe was happy to note that the reform agenda continued to gain momentum under the leadership of Rwandan president Paul Kagame.

He said it was the country's hope that the newly-elected chairperson of the African Union Commission would spare no effort to ensure that the reforms are a resounding success, so that the AU could better deliver its programmes.

"Institutional reform alone will not deliver 'the Africa we want'. The successful and timely implementation of the African Union Blueprint Agenda 2063 and its First Ten Year Plan demands that we resource our organisation in a sustainable and predictable manner," he said.

"If we don't, someone else will. In our quest to implement Agenda 2063, our women and youths are our greatest asset. Unlike most parts of the world, which are experiencing the phenomenon of an ageing population, Africa has the fastest growing and most youthful population in the world."

Dr Sekeramayi implored youths to emulate the selfless sacrifice set by the continent's founding fathers and to remember that the future of the continent was in their hands. "It would be remiss on my part to conclude remarks without making reference to the Saharawi Arab Democratic, that issue which continues to blemish Africa's otherwise excellent record of achievements. It is totally unacceptable," he said.

"The people of Saharawi Democratic Republic remain in bondage and are still to exercise their right to self-determination. "We should never condone colonialism irrespective of its origins and no matter who the coloniser may be."

The celebrations were carried out under the theme, "Harnessing the demographic dividend by investing in youths".

In an interview on the sidelines of the commemorations, Child President Tinaye Mbavari said the theme was meant to promote youths in Africa.