25 May 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Agency Reconnects Water to City Schools After Kidero Deal

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Collins Omulo

Public primary schools in Nairobi County have started receiving water after supply was disconnected by a water agency over non-payment.

This comes after a deal was struck between the Nairobi County government and Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company Limited (NCWSC) on the payment of the outstanding water bills amounting to over Sh41 million that had been accrued by the 205 public primary schools.

Speaking to the Nation, the board chairman Raphael Nzomo said that the 16 public primary schools which had been disconnected for accruing a bill to the tune of Sh3.8 million had been reconnected following a meeting with Nairobi County Governor Evans Kidero on Tuesday.

"All the 16 schools which we had been disconnected for failing to honour their outstanding bills have now been reconnected and will resume normal water supply going forward," said Mr Nzomo.

He said that the schools had an accumulative outstanding bill of Sh41 million for a year.

"Outcome of the meeting was good and the governor ordered for the reconnection of all the disconnected schools so that he can be given time to engage with the teachers and the ministry. The undertaking we have made today is to commit ourselves to work together with the schools," he said.

MINISTRY TO BLAME

He said that the disconnected schools include Roysambu, Highridge, Kangemi, Bondeni, Kayole, Ruai, Kommarock, Unity, Mugumoini, Tumaini, Umoja II, Kipkosya, Lang'ata Road, Uhuru Gardens, Kilimani and Mashimoni primary schools.

On his part, Dr Kidero blamed the situation on the failure by the Ministry of Education to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the county explaining that doing so would have seen the county government put aside some money to help fill the gap not covered by the capitation given to the schools.

"We did write to the Ministry of Education as a county government that we would wish to continue assisting parents and teachers in the maintenance of primary schools knowing the constraints the government has in terms of capacitation and maintenance of schools but the MoU has never been signed," said Dr Kidero.

Kenya Primary Schools Heads Association Nairobi branch secretary and Kilimani primary school head teacher Charles Kado said that the capitation that they get from the government was not enough to cater for the water bills they are charged.

"Money allocated every year to each child for water, electricity and conservancy by the ministry is not enough because some schools accrue bills ranging between Sh300, 000 and Sh1 million annually," said Mr Kado.

Kenya

Pangas in Hand, Kenya's Indigenous Fire Scouts Take On Forest Losses

Given the right incentives, neighbours of threatened forests decide working hard to protect the land is to their own… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.