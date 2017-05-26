Somalia: Military Court Executes Soldier for Killing

A Somali military court on Thursday executed an Al-Shabaab militant behind the killing of a senior security officer in Middle Shabelle region mid last year.

Deputy prosecutor Mumin Hussein Abdullahi said that the court carried out his execution by firing squad in Mogadishu's Police Academy field.

"The court executed Yusuf Hussein Mohamud (24), a security soldier who was found guilty for the killing of Abdiweli Ibrahim, the security chief of Middle Shabelle region on June 21, 2016," Mumin said.

The latest execution comes after Somali military court on May 18 executed Abdukadir Abdi Hassan, Al-Shabaab militant who was found guilty of carrying out a terror attack in Waberi district in November last year.

The car bomb attack, which was carried out on November 26, 2016, left at least 30 civilians dead and injured 43 others.

Al-Shabaab's insurgency aims to drive out African Union peacekeepers, topple Somalia's government, and impose its strict version of Islam on the Horn of Africa state.