26 May 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Gamecocks Win On Sad Day

By Sikhumbuzo Moyo

Chicken Inn underlined their dominance over Highlanders when defender Moses Jackson headed in a well-taken corner kick two minutes before full-time in a Castle Lager Premiership match at Barbourfields yesterday.

The Gamecocks coach Rahman Gumbo said they played for one of their star players Teenage Hadebe who had to be withdrawn from camp yesterday morning following the death of his mother.

"We came here to get a result and managed to do that, but the unfortunate part is that our hearts and minds were somewhere else because Teenage Hadebe lost his mother and we had to withdraw him from camp," said Gumbo. "It meant we had to change our strategy too."

It was Chicken Inn's sixth win over Highlanders since 2011 and it came when it looked like the two Bulawayo sides will settle for a goalless draw.

Highlanders then conceded a corner after defender Peter Muduhwa, who ought to have been red-carded for elbowing Passmore Bernard in an off-the-ball incident a minute earlier, failed to deal with substitute Thomas Kadyaridzire.

Innocent Mucheneka took the resultant corner and Jackson rose unchallenged to power a header past diving Bosso goalkeeper Ariel Sibanda.

Highlanders 0

Chicken Inn (0)1

