Kenya: Bandits Rape Woman, Steal Cattle in Laikipia

Bandits have for the third day running raided several villages in Ng'arua, Laikipia West.

They raped a 22-year old woman before stealing an unknown number of livestock on Wednesday night.

The victim's father said a gang of eight men armed with AK 47 rifles raided his home at Mutitu village on Wednesday night and gang-raped his daughter as he watched before driving away with his cows and goats.

"It was around 2 am when we heard a loud bang at the door, I saw eight men, all armed with rifles. They ordered us to lie on the floor and raped my daughter in turns as I and my wife watched as they pointed guns at us," he said.

He said they were assisted by neighbours to take their daughter to Kinamba Sub-County Hospital.

DAWN

He said they had to wait until dawn to take her to hospital as the bandits were still in the area terrorising residents.

"No one could get out of the house out of fear of being attacked," said the father.

Area Chief John Wamai told the Nation that the heavily armed bandits rounded up livestock in the village.

"We didn't sleep the whole night as the bandits were going from home to home rounding up livestock. They later disappear into a valley in the neighbouring Laikipia Nature conservancy after police officers and KPRs engaged them," he said.

The incident happened barely a day after bandits disrupted a meeting at Rubere village in Laikipia West. They shot in the area forcing residents to scamper for safety.

Police had indicated that they were pursuing the bandits hiding in a valley near the border.

The Mutitu Chief said they suspect the bandits are hiding in the valley.

VALLEY

"They are hiding deep into the valley and police cannot pursue them as they might be ambushed," he said.

Police had on Wednesday, police said they were hunting down the bandits believed to be behind a spate of renewed attacks in the area after they were reportedly spotted at a valley near the Baringo-Laikipia border.

Following the Wednesday night incident, residents blocked the Nyahururu-Ol Ng'arua road Thursday to protest against insecurity.

The protestors paralysed transport for the better part of the day.

They accused security agencies deployed in the area of doing little to deal with the bandits and illegal herders who have invaded private ranches and farms in the county.

"It is so unfortunately that we are attacked while a security operation by KDF (Kenya Defence Forces) is going on.

"The KDFs are only moving around with the state-of-the-art artillery and scary vehicles to scare and harass locals instead of dealing with the criminals. How come the bandits are freely moving in a valley in a conservancy where KDF have been camping," Mr Martin Wanjohi, one of the resident said.

KILL

Mrs Agnes Nyaguthii another resident said people have started fleeing their homes due to the renewed attacks.

Laikipia West MP Wachira Karani urged the government to deal with the bandits mercilessly.

"This has now become too much. We want the government to start treating these bandits like armed bank robbers or any other criminals who steal and kill, he said.

Meanwhile, Nyahururu OCPD Mr Ezekiel Chepkwony said that they were still pursuing the bandits.

"We have been pursuing them since yesterday (Wednesday) after they were spotted at valley on the border of the Laikipia and Baringo counties.

"We have increased the security in the affected areas. We are also working closely with all security agencies in the two counties to have the bandits apprehended," Mr Chepkwony told Nation on phone.