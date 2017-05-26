Somalia: Somaliland Freed the Detained Journalist Mr Oldon With Presidential Pardon.

The National Union of Somali Journalists (NUSOJ) welcomes the release of Somali journalist by the Somaliland authority on Thursday 25 May, 2017 from Hargeisa prison.

A journalist Abdimalik Muse Coldoon was sentenced a two-year jail term on April 8 ,2017 after Somaliland government accused him violating the sovereignty of Somaliland and offending the prestige of Somaliland leaders but he was first jailed by police in the capital of Somaliland, Hargeisa upon return from Mogadishu on 15 February ,2017.

Journalist Oldons' release came a day after 100 journalists met with Somaliland President Ahmed Mohamed Silanyo, who demanded the government to respect freedom of speech and freedom of media.

An hour after his release a journalist Oldon who spoke on the phone to NUSOJ leaders confirmed his release. "I am happy to regain my freedom and I thank all sides which contributed to my release. I would like particularly thank here the National Union of Somali Journalists for their selfless effort and solidarity they showed me during my detention" a journalist Oldon said.

"I am planning to hold a press conference shortly in which I shall detail several issues relating to my arrest and the release today but I would like to confirm first of all that I was treated well in the last 3 months and 10 days I spent in prison " Oldon noted .

"We are glad that our colleague Abdimalik Muse Coldoon finally got his freedom back and welcome his release." Mr. Mohamed Ibrahim Moalimuu, the Secretary General of the NUSOJ said on Thursday, "We hope and urge the Somaliland authority improve the freedom of the press." Moalimuu added.

While we are extremely pleased that Abdimalik Muse Coldoon was released, he should not have spent even a single day in jail on the original," said Mahir Jam Aden NUSOJ President and urged Somaliland government should allow the press to do their work without harassment."

A Journalist Abdimalik was a champion for the unprivileged members of Somali society and shares their stories with a global audience with the view to positive change and empowerment. He has earned the respect of a generation due to his selfless fundraising efforts and his discussing of social issues that are considered taboo in Somalia, such as people living with HIV/AID and FGM.